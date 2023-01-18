Police searching for 16-year-old male

XENIA — A 16-year-old is wanted by Xenia police in connection with a shooting on East Second Street Monday.

According to a release from police, Xenia officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 420 block of East Second shortly after 3 p.m., on a shooting. When officers and deputies arrived, they found Sincere J. Spencer and a 17-year-old while female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies treated the victims’ injuries until units from the Xenia Township Fire Department arrived. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, witnesses said the incident started as a verbal altercation between two groups of people. At some point, a light-skinned black male identified as Shawn Strickland, 16, produced a pistol and started shooting at Spencer, the female victim, and several other people who were present, according to XPD. After the shooting, Strickland fled the scene, police said.

After collecting evidence and speaking with the victims, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Strickland with the Greene County Juvenile Court, police said. Strickland was charged with eight counts of attempted murder (first-degree felonies), eight counts of felonious assault (second degree felonies), six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (second degree felonies), and four counts of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises (third degree felonies).

This is still an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information regarding Strickland’s current location, to contact Greene Central Communications and provide them with that information. Greene Central Communications can be reached at 937-372-9901. If you have other information regarding this incident, call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206, leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623, or email [email protected]

Our policy is to not normally identify underage suspects. However, since the suspect was still at large at press time and the Xenia Police Division has released his name and photo, we have decided to name him.

Strickland https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2023/01/web1_Strickland.jpg Strickland