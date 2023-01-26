XCS approves interim treasurer

XENIA — Xenia Community School’s Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of school treasurer Carolyn Huber during Wednesday’s special meeting and use the Shared Resource Center (SRC) as a provider for an interim treasurer.

Sam Braun, a member of SRC, will take over Huber’s tasks beginning in March. Huber has volunteered to help Braun with the transition of performing her treasurer duties at XCS while Braun still acts as treasurer at Brookville Local Schools.

“I will be splitting my treasurer duties between both schools,” said Braun, a Wright State University grad. His contract is expected to begin mid-March and run through Aug. 1. Braun is the husband of former Dayton mayor and gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley.

Huber was hired to be the new treasurer at Wayne Local Schools in Waynesville. According to school officials, her departure creates a void that will be hard to fill. That’s where the SRC comes in.

The Shared Resource Center’s mission is to “guide schools to success.” According to its website, SRC achieves this by approaching challenges in a different way by utilizing the following core values:

— Result (results first, substance over flash).

— Think (problem solving, critical thinking toward a solution in every instance).

— Create (strategically embrace and drive change. Dream, motivate, enjoy).

— Disagree

— Humor (enjoy yourself, enjoy your job).

— Grow (pursue growth through learning and new experiences).

— Patience (always allow for what you don’t know).

— Swagger.

The center states its values encapsulate how it relates to clients and colleagues, how it looks at challenges, and how it influences a different way of doing things.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

