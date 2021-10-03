Long-time deputy sheriff retires

XENIA – Deputy Sheriff Shawn Bradley wore many hats during his 25-year career with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He served in the Corrections Division as a deputy assigned to the jail and court security. Bradley also served in the Law Enforcement Division as a patrol deputy and detective.

Thursday, Sept. 30, he was honored at a retirement ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office, which included a retirement resolution from the Board of Commissioners, a flag/shadow box, many cards, and cake and punch.

“I’ve enjoyed all the positions I’ve held and the people I’ve worked with,” said Bradley, who thinks it’s just time to retire. I think we are extremely blessed with the law enforcement people we have doing that job. I really liked working as a patrol officer and an investigator, I enjoyed both greatly.”

Even though he’s retiring, Bradley will be busy.

“I plan on doing some travelling and spending time with some family members,” he said. “I’ve missed a lot of Christmases so it’s time to catch up.”

Bradley also served as a range instructor, driving instructor, and member of the Honor Guard. Thursday he made his final radio call.

“He’s a very good deputy, he made a lot of friends while he was here – in and outside of work,” said Major Shawn Prall, of the Law Enforcement Division.

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Sheriff Gene Fischer presents a flag and plaque to long-time Deputy Shawn Bradley. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_DSC_0109.jpg Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News Sheriff Gene Fischer presents a flag and plaque to long-time Deputy Shawn Bradley. Shawn Bradley is flanked by a pair of officers. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/10/web1_DSC_0111.jpg Shawn Bradley is flanked by a pair of officers.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Karen Rase at 937-372-4444, ext 2123.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-372-4444, ext 2123.