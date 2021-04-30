COVID-19 forced Central State to be innovative

WILBERFORCE — COVID-19 has forced Central State University (CSU) to be innovative. According to officials, CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas believes that innovation must be at the center of all of the university’s operations.

“Currently, the world is steering the challenges of the pandemic. The education sector ‘especially’ cannot wait for things to go back to normal,” CSU Associate Director of University PR and Marketing Sabrina Pritchett said. “Now is the time to innovate with traditional approaches. Given the current circumstances, it becomes more than vital to access all the opportunities and reach the limits possible.”

The coronavirus pandemic did not cause much disruption at CSU. However, some changes were made. As a part of the pivot, CSU launched a new team.

“We were charged with developing an interdepartmental and cross-functional team to lead operational change under the pandemic. The Institutional Response Team, IRT, was launched,” according to Pritchett. “The IRT helps the university navigate safe campus practices, standardize reporting methods, and implement testing procedures for students, faculty, and staff during the pandemic.”

A direct result of the pandemic meant that CSU has had to change its educational process and how that process is delivered. Classes for CSU’s students have been held in-person and remotely.

“Acknowledging the transformation, Central State University has evolved the teaching and learning techniques to enhance the learning experience for the students. The institution has effectively transmitted the classroom settings and has integrated hybrid and online courses in its curriculum,” Pritchett said. “Students who love the traditional mode of teaching should not fret. The university still offers the traditional face-to-face courses.”

Said Thomas, “While asynchronous teaching allows students to learn at their own pace, synchronous best replicates real-time teaching of a traditional classroom.”

