Dayton Women’s Club still thriving

DAYTON — Established in 1916, the Dayton Women’s Club (DWC) has survived the test of time and still serves as a destination spot for weekly lunches, meetings, and special events.

This historic organization is devoted to empowering women and strengthening the Miami Valley community educationally, professionally, and individually through historical preservation, public engagement, cultural activities, and educational programs.

“Our pressing goal is to restore and upgrade our facility which was built in the late 1840s by Robert W. Steele so we may enlarge our service to the community,” said Margaret Kruckemeyer, president. “The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975.”

The public is invited to tour and participate in multicultural programs and luncheon affairs. The DWC’s historic house is available for rental use for wedding receptions and other events.

“Once the Miami Valley Women’s Hall of Fame is hopefully established, the public will be able to view the accomplishments of the women elected for the Hall of Fame,” Kruckemeyer said.

“We have a variety of programs open to both members and the community alike,” said Kim Villalva, president-elect. “While these programs brings guests into our beautiful home and support our mission statement by contributing to the community, the benefits to everyone who attends quickly becomes evident as well. Last month, as part of the Ohio Humanities Sharp Grant that we received, a dedicated team of DWC members volunteers, led by Dr. Anna McGuire, created and held a phenomenal program honoring Paul Lawrence Dunbar.”

Maintaining the historic building’s upkeep is needed to ensure the survival of this beloved landmark. The Women’s Club of Dayton Foundation is continuing the ongoing restoration/maintenance needs of the building and make it available for more non-profits and educational institutions.

For more information, call 937-228-1124 or visit daytonwomensclub.org.

By Karen Rase [email protected]

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

