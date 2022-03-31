GCDP encouraing youth to come out of voting shell

XENIA — The refreshing sight of seeing smiles on faces has been a pleasant change of pace for Greene County Democratic Party members.

Once again, getting the opportunity to hold public gatherings within the confines of pubic safety measures, the group has felt more upbeat with the belief things are moving forward.

“Everybody’s really happy about the idea that they can meet in public,” GCDP chair Doris Adams said. “But they have to kind of maintain a lot of those things that Dr. Fauci spoke about, along with Dr. Acton. Handwashing, safe distancing, and I know that a lot of people are just so tired of being cloistered. I virtually self quarantined for two years. I did this distancing, the mask and everything. But it is refreshing to actually see people’s faces.”

It’s not just moving past the current public health situation being faced but also moving in on the advancement of youth in voting.

With midterms upcoming, Adams said putting the focus on getting the word out to potential younger voters to use their voice is something the group wants to get back to doing.

“It’s always refreshing when young people pop in or stop and attempt to speak to us at the fairs and stuff,” she said. “For young people, a lot think of politics as something to be put off till you’re old and gray and have no social life. I am seeing more young people that are interested.”

To further assist in the efforts, GCDP will be bringing in several people currently holding a chair or running for office for informational sessions to listen in on and ask questions. The group is hoping to hold those with a confirmed list of speakers soon when schedules are nailed down.

In the meantime, Adams said she hopes those new to the voting process realize being informed is the first step to wanting to participate.

“It’s just smart to get informed and do the right thing,” she said. “They need to show up at every election because even with the midterms or the upcoming gubernatorial election, whatever registers for them, they have to understand the local elections are the ones that people need to be running for and the local elections are the ones they need to be informed about voting for.”

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

