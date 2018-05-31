Devotional: Confessing Jesus

“Whoever acknowledges me before men, I will also acknowledge him before my Father in heaven. But whoever disowns me before men, I will disown him before my Father in heaven.” (Matthew 10:32-33)

Jesus notifies those who would follow Him that their life must be one of confessing Him before the world. It is not optional. There are not circumstances when Jesus can be put aside. He has to always be out in front – in the face of the world. Even though the world would put horrifying situations in the way of our faith walk, we are not to deny our Lord, nor fear to confess Him before humankind. As the world hated Him they will hate His followers. The great reward, however, is that we will be presented to our Heavenly Father, for our faithfulness to His Son. Alleluia!

To confess Jesus, we have to walk with Him like His disciples did. We need to know Him and love Him like His disciples did. If we do not have a solid relationship with Jesus we cannot sustain our confession of Him. We will drift away and our confession will be weakened or may be lost. We must spend time with Him in His Word and prayer if our confession is to be sincere and lasting. We must know that we know Him. We must know that our life is better because of Him. We must know that we cannot stop confessing Him to the world no matter the consequences. Jesus, is Lord!

Heavenly Father, let our confession ring around the world with the name of Jesus. Let our confession be bold and strong, empowered by Your Spirit to change lives into Your children for eternity. Lord, use our confession. Use us to further Your kingdom. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

