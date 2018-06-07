A strategy for effective witnessing

Genesis 39:22-23 “The chief jailer committed to Joseph’s charge all the prisoners who were in the jail; so that whatever was done there he was responsible for it. The chief jailer did not supervise anything under Joseph’s charge because the Lord was with him; and whatever he did, the Lord made to prosper.”

People are experiencing difficulties all around us. These are often the times they begin searching for answers. As God’s children we can point them to Jesus with an effective, God-focused strategy for witnessing. A familiar Bible character gives us instruction.

Joseph’s brothers hated him and wanted to get rid of him. One of the brothers suggested selling him to merchants passing by. Soon Joseph found himself a slave in the land of Egypt.

Despite this horrible turn of events, Joseph knew that God was with him. Over time he developed a reputation for honesty and faithfulness. His master trusted him completely until a false accusation landed Joseph in prison. Even then the chief jailer took notice of this upright young man and eventually put him in charge of the other prisoners. As usual, Joseph took his job seriously and God caused everything he did to prosper.

The Bible records a conversation Joseph had with two prisoners where he shared a life changing message from God. His approach is well worth noting.

First, while faithfully performing his menial duties, Joseph noticed that two high profile prisoners were uncharacteristically dejected. Instead of ignoring their obvious distress, Joseph asked them why their faces were so sad.

When they explained they had both had confusing dreams, Joseph addressed the situation by mentioning his God and offering help.

Joseph listened intently to the dreams. He then shared the interpretations God revealed to him, not withholding any of the truth. The first man, the king’s cupbearer would be restored to office. The king’s baker, on the other hand, would die a horrible death. Joseph then asked the cupbearer to remember him when he was set free.

Joseph took this opportunity amidst the monotonous affairs of his job and made it a witnessing opportunity to speak for God. He was aware of those he was serving, showed interest and compassion in their lives, and gave them a message from God when the opportunity arose. Yet Joseph had no control over the outcome. He was the messenger, but God was the one orchestrating events. The interpretations of the dreams came true, and eventually, in God’s timing, the cupbearer remembered and mentioned Joseph to Pharoah.

Don’t ever underestimate your ability to make a difference in people’s lives! Just be ready and have a strategy. As you go about your daily duties of school and work, observe those around you carefully. Show interest and compassion, using your concern as an opportunity for conversation. Be bold to mention God as the door opens, and speak the truth lovingly.

You never know what will come of these seemingly insignificant encounters, but remember you can’t control the situation. Only God can do that. And if you are faithful like Joseph, you will be surprised at how God blesses and what He does in the lives of those around you. — Love, Mama

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

