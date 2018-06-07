Appeal to my higher power

Then I thought, “To this I will appeal:

the years when the Most High stretched out his right hand.

I will remember the deeds of the Lord;

yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago. Psalm 77:10, 11

We came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity. Step #2

I want to talk about my Higher Power, beginning with the words of the psalmist. He has been having a terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-day. Then in a moment of clarity he thinks, I’ll remember the years of the Most High.

The Most High is the most high! There is none higher. He is the God who created the heavens and the earth. He is the Most High who hung the sun, moon and stars in their place. He is the God who created the towering redwood forests. He is the God who enabled the eagle to soar thousands of feet into the heavens.

The psalmist remembers the miracles of the Most High! He made a great nation out of a man who was 100 years old. He parted the waters of the Red Sea. He brought down the high walls of the city of Jericho. He defeated a nine foot giant with a boy, a sling and a stone.

In the New Testament we read about “His incomparably great power for us who believe. That power is the same as the mighty strength he exerted when he raised Christ from the dead.”

My Higher Power came into this world as an example of love. My Higher Power fed the hungry, healed the sick, cast out demons, and taught the masses. My Higher Power broke the power of sin by paying the price for all of our sins on the cross. And my Higher Power conquered death by rising from the dead.

My Higher Power’s name is Jesus!

Pulpit Talk

By Rex Robinson

Rex Robinson is a local resident and leader of Celebrate Recovery in Xenia. Contact Robinson at Xeniarex55@gmail.com.

