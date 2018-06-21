Church to present ‘Guys and Dolls’

FAIRBORN — Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn will present “Guys and Dolls” on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1 with special arrangements with Music Theatre International.

“Guys and Dolls” is based on short stories by author Damon Runyon, written for the stage by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows and with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. The musical follows colorful characters as they navigate a near-mythical world of New York City with Runyon’s unique style and unusual dialogue. The Abiding Christ cast and crew consists of more than 60 members, ranging in age from preschool to retirement. Rehearsals and performances are designed to include family-oriented time to continue the church’s tradition of offering musical theater participation opportunities to the community without the financial burden of tuition.

For more than twenty years, Abiding Christ has presented a summer musical. Past performances have included “The Music Man,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Annie,” and numerous Disney Kids productions presented after a week-long theater camp. This year, both performances of “Guys and Dolls” will include a dessert buffet with all ticket proceeds serving as a fundraiser for the music program.

The church is located at 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. For ticket information, contact the church office at 937-878-2888 or email office@abidingchrist.org.