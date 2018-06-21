The American dream and other parental hopes

3 John 1:4 “I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children walking in the truth.”

All parents have dreams and hopes for their children. Some moms and dads hope their offspring will carry on a family business. Others have high hopes for excellent achievement in sports or academics leading to a prestigious education and a high paying career. Still others envision qualities of hard work, determination, and initiative bringing about the American Dream, by which their children have more than they ever did. These are commendable goals for any young person, but John, an Apostle and an elder in the church at Ephesus, had even higher ambitions for his church family.

John wrote a letter to Gaius, a loved friend, commending him for how he lived his life. The Apostle Paul had preached in the city of Ephesus some time before and many had come to know Jesus as their Savior. But now a few years had passed and the love of some was starting to grow cold. There were men who liked to be up front. Thinking themselves important they were not willing to listen to sound teaching.

But Gaius, along with a few others, was a breath of fresh air. The Apostle John exclaimed, “I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children walking in the truth.” Gaius knew the truth and he lived by it.

When it comes to family dreams I want you all to succeed in many ways, but I must agree with the writer of 3 John. My greatest hopes for each of my children (and grandchildren) are that you would know God’s truth and live in light of it.

If you never have a hefty bank account, straight As in school, athletic prowess that thrills the crowds, or a burgeoning career, but you do embrace God’s truth and live by it, I will not be disappointed! Contrary to many today, the American Dream is not on the top of my list. My deepest wish is that of John the Apostle: “I have no greater joy than this, to hear of my children (and now my grandchildren!) walking in the truth.” — Love, Mama

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

