I had a dream to write

Have you ever had a really bad dream? We call that a nightmare, don’t we? Well, the dream I had was about the end times and it was not a good dream. It was worse than a nightmare. My dream was about the things that are going to happen in the end times according to the Book of Revelation. I had this dream because I am supposed to write about it. If you don’t have Jesus Christ when you leave this earth, it’s going to be worse than a nightmare.

Even though I know Jesus as my Savior and I know that I am not going through the Tribulation, I was very concerned because some of my friends are going to go through it. If you haven’t read the Book of Revelation, you’d better know what is going to happen in the end. Don’t just read Revelation, read the rest of the Bible too.

Some may say they don’t believe the Bible. Well, that’s another story. You will when that time comes. One way or another, everybody’s going to believe God’s Word. In Heaven or in Hell we will believe, because God said so and He does not lie. I know some of the things I’m saying, I have said before, but it’s serious. So many people don’t believe that there is a Hell, but I believe there is and it’s going to last forever. Forever is a long time to live in torment. Believing in Jesus is all we have to do to go to Heaven.

I may not have the highest level of education and I may not be real smart, but I ain’t stupid! Taking a chance on spending eternity in a place like Hell is not very smart. I’m walking with Jesus. I’m so glad that He came after me and wanted me to follow Him.

Not knowing where you are going when you leave this earth will be the biggest mistake you’ll ever make. People are turning to Jesus every day because Jesus is our only hope for eternal life in Heaven. But there are a lot of people that don’t believe that there is life after this one. So many people die without Jesus in their lives, and Hell is filling up fast. If you don’t have Jesus in your life, just ask for forgiveness and get saved.

The Bible is the Word of God. It was written so we would not perish but know that we can live forever with God in a place called Heaven. People may not believe in God, but in the end, everyone will. I’ve talked to people who have actually died and saw Hell and came back and turned to Jesus. God will do everything He can to keep us out of the place that was prepared for the devil and his angels. We have a mind to choose which road we want to travel out of here, narrow or wide. Are you on the narrow road? If you are, that’s the one leading to Heaven. But the wide road leads to destruction.

I feel so good that God has given me the gift of writing these letters because they are helping people. Read the Word of God. It will make you strong. My letters are just a “little icing on the cake,” as they say. I know that everyone who reads my letters will not believe me, but I really care about people. And another thing: If you don’t like what I write, I don’t care about that. I’m here to please the Father in Heaven. He sent His Son to suffer and die on an old rugged cross for me and for you. One thing I know, you can’t please everyone, and I’m not supposed to.

The Bible is a wonderful story—the story of the love of a holy God. I was created for Him and I’m going to live the rest of my life for Him and help others get to Heaven. I know a lot of people still wonder why I write so many letters. Well, God put it inside of me from the beginning and now is the time that I let it out into the hearts of His people. I just turned eighty-years-old! My time is short upon this earth. But I’m walking with Jesus all the way to Heaven. I want you to go there with me. If you are on board, that’s fantastic! If you are not, come on! Let’s travel together to Paradise.

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff is a local resident and religious columnist.

