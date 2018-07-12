Church hosting annual 5K

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church, located at 100 North Broad Street, invites everyone to participate in the Eighth Annual Feet for Food 5K Run/Walk. It will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, July 14. Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. at the church.

This year’s 5K will again be held in the church neighborhood to make it accessible and easier for adults with strollers and children to participate There will be a kid’s fun run at 8:30 a.m. just before the 5K run kicks off at 9.

Registration forms and race information are available in the church lobby, or individuals may register on the church website at www.feetforfood.com. There is a $25 registration fee per person. As part of the fundraiser, there will be raffle drawings when the 5K is completed. The grand prize for the raffle this year is a fully furnished/catered Dayton Dragons Suite for the game held Friday, Aug. 17.

The Dayton Dragon raffle ticket price is $20. Tickets may be purchased by calling Fairborn United Methodist Church at 937-878-5042, or on the website at www.feetforfood.com. Tickets are on sale now and individuals need not be present to win.

All proceeds from the 5K walk and raffle will go to support the church’s SnakPak Ministry. This is our ministry that provides food on weekends to the children on free and reduced payment lunches from Fairborn City Schools. The church distributes SnakPaks to 260 children weekly. It costs about $20,000 per year to fund this outreach.

If anyone would like to volunteer to help with the Feet for Food 5K run/walk, or wish to contribute a raffle item, or for questions, contact the church office at 937-878-5042.