CU among best for studying Bible

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University was named the eighth best school in North America for studying the Bible by Best Value Schools (view the ranking here).

The ranking included more than 1,000 Bible colleges and liberal arts Christian universities that emphasize professional degree programs.

Cedarville is the only university in Ohio to be listed among the 10 best universities to study the Bible. Other notable schools that made the list include Moody Bible Institute, Grove City College, Gordon College and Liberty University.

“Cedarville University has taken a clear stand on the need for studying the Bible. All of our undergraduate programs include our Bible minor,” said Dr. Jason Lee, dean of the school of biblical and theological studies and professor of theological studies. “We also have undergraduate students that are studying the Bible for a career in ministry. We are especially excited about having two biblically focused graduate programs in our Master of Divinity and Master or Ministry programs.”

Schools were ranked according to their commitment to Christ-centered education, academic excellence, spiritual life on campus, Bible curriculum and accreditation.

“Particularly in our Master of Divinity program, our students learn to study the Bible with two years of Old Testament and two years of New Testament and courses in the biblical languages,” Lee said. “This program demonstrates how central the Bible is to ministry preparation.”