Area Religion Digest

Meyer to speak

XENIA — United AME Church Celebrates Men’s Day 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. The Theme is “Brother’s Living and Working Together in Unity.”

The featured speaker is Rev. Morne’ Meyer of Cape Town South Africa. He is currently pursuing his Masters of Divinity degree fulltime at Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio. He faithfully pastored at Emmanuel Atlantis A.M.E. Church Cape Town, South Africa prior to furthering his education in the United States. The most senior men of the congregation will be recognized for their many years of service to United and to the former churches St. John A.M.E. and First A.M.E. Music will be provided by the Mighty Men Choir. The church is located at 286 E. Church St.

Heartbeat Gardens

YELLOW SPRINGS — Nicole Manieri will be offering a presentation called “Finding Home Together” 10:30 a.m. Sunday, August 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs. This presentation is about Heartbeat Learning Gardens, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization sprouting up in these soils. It is dedicated to helping the community cultivate knowledge, skills and a deep connection to food, nature, and one another. Snacks and conversation will begin at 11:45 a.m.

Health minister meeting

DAYTON — Greater Dayton Faith Community Nurse-Health Ministers will host a networking group meeting 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, Miami Valley Hospital South Education Center Conference Room, 2400 Miami Valley Drive.

The presentation will be “Cultivating Well Being: Putting Stress into Perspective” will be led by Cheryl Griffiin LISW-S, Program Manager of Counseling and Community Services, and Elizabeth Edington, MSSW, LSW, Individual Family Therapist, Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

Registration is required. For more information contact the Health Ministries Program, at 937-734-9452.

Helping responders in crisis

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fire Department Auxiliary and Hawker United Church of Christ will host “Assisting Individuals in Crisis,” a two-day seminar from the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 27-28. Chaplain Edgar Hatcher, Ed.D., is coming from Missouri to teach the course.

Contact Beavercreek Fire Department Chaplain David Williamson at Beavercreek@firechap.net or Hawker Church at 937-426-0973. There is a $25 discount for early registration.

Anniversary dinner

XENIA — Glory Ministries Church will host its 10th anniversary banquet 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Central State University Ballroom in Wilberforce. Semi-formal attire. To RSVP for the event contact Vermon Dillon 937-681-1462 or vermonn@yahoo.com.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Meyer https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Meyer.jpg Meyer

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.