Church featuring afternoon of praise, worship

XENIA — First United Christian Church will feature Minister Richard Buford and the “To G-d Be the Glory Voices” during an afternoon of worship 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.
Special guests include guest musicians and director the Rev. Terrance Bonner, Michael Porter, Charles Tarver, and Antonio Williams. Choir members include Robin Harden, Joan Moore, Harvenia Washington, Rhonda Brown, Kathleen McCormick, Sharon Thompson, Phyllis Bryant, Darrell Buford, and Richard Buford. The church is located at 626 N. Columbus St.
