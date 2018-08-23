“Jesus said to them, ‘I tell you the truth, it is not Moses who has given you the bread from heaven, but it is my Father who gives you the true bread from heaven. For the bread of God is he who comes down from heaven and gives life to the world.’ ‘Sir,’ they said, ‘from now on give us this bread’ Then Jesus declared, ‘I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry and he who believes in me will never be thirsty.’” (John 6:32-33)

As the Jews focused on the bread the Lord God had given them in the wilderness to sustain their lives, they missed the bread of eternal life that stood before them. God does not work with His people on a temporary basis. He wants a permanent relationship that extends into eternity. A form of substance needed for that life could only be provided by the very Son of God, Jesus, the true Bread of Life. All who would take Him into their life through faith would become the eternal children of God.

Jesus created many images of Himself to help people get to the truth of who He really is. Still today bread is a good symbol of food needed to sustain life. Most people eat bread of some kind as part of their diet. Jesus wants us to know that our real diet must consist of Him. We must partake of, consume Him by means of His Word and the Sacraments. Ingesting these Means of Grace enables us to become His eternal brothers and sisters through faith. The more He becomes part of our life, the more we know our place in eternity.

Heavenly Father, help us by Your Spirit to receive more and more of Jesus into our lives. Help us know Him as our Lord and Savior. Fill us with Him to enable us to live the abundant life of obedience He offers. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

