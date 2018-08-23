Area Religion Digest

UU Fellowship program

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will present “A Dearth of Width: Tiny House Living” beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26. Mary Stukenberg, of Yellow Springs, lives in a tiny house and plans to explain what the tiny-house life has given her and what it has to teach. She believes that an informal community is an ideal place for this living style. Attendees are invited to linger for snacks and conversation following the program beginning at 11:30 a.m. while a member services committee meeting is slated for noon.

2018 Summer Revival

XENIA — The African American Ministerial Alliance will present the 2018 Summer Revival 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27-29 at three local churchs.

Rev. Lucinda V. Burgess and Pastor, Ross Chapel AMEC in Jamestown and the United AME Church Sanctuary Choir will speak Monday, Aug. 27 at 286 E. Church St. Bishop Dr. Edgar A. Wallace the Pastor and Men’s Choir will speak Tuesday, Aug. 28 First United Christian Church, 620 N. Columbus Ave. Rev. Genna L. Caldwell the Pastor of Emanuel Ministries in Fairborn and Emanuel Ministries Praise Chorus will speak Wednesday, Aug. 29 at Shawnee Park.

Helping responders in crisis

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fire Department Auxiliary and Hawker United Church of Christ will host “Assisting Individuals in Crisis,” a two-day seminar from the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 27-28. Chaplain Edgar Hatcher, Ed.D., is coming from Missouri to teach the course.

Contact Beavercreek Fire Department Chaplain David Williamson at Beavercreek@firechap.net or Hawker Church at 937-426-0973. There is a $25 discount for early registration.

Anniversary at First United Christian Church

XENIA — First United Christian Church will celebrate the seventh anniversary of Bishop Edgar A. Wallace and the birthday of his wife, Joyce Wallace 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The guest will be the Rev. Darrell Hayden and the congregation and choir from Mt. Sterling, Ky. The church is at 626 N. Columbus Ave., Xenia.

CROP Walk orgnizational meeting

FAIRBORN — The 2018 CROP Walk planning meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 at First Baptist Church, 1167 Highview Drive.

The 2018 Fairborn CROP Walk to fight hunger will be held Sunday, Oct. 14. The purpose of the CROP Walk is to raise money to fight hunger in Fairborn and around the world. The CROP Walk raised $1359.75 in 2017 for the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. It is aiming to raise $1800 this year. To reach this goal, CROP Walk organizers need individuals and their organizations to participate in this community event. All individuals or a representative of their organization is invited to attend this planning meeting and to become involved in the CROP Walk.

Twenty five percent of all funds raised on CROP Walks are returned to the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry. The remaining seventy five percent can be designated to any one of eighteen international hunger-fighting agencies. Any undesignated funds go to help support the worldwide programs of the Church World Services.

For questions regarding the CROP Walk, call Bob Andes at 937-581-1239

Anniversary dinner

XENIA — Glory Ministries Church will host its 10th anniversary banquet 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Central State University Ballroom in Wilberforce. Semi-formal attire. To RSVP for the event contact Vermon Dillon 937-681-1462 or vermonn@yahoo.com.

Morman workshop

BEAVERCREEK — Gain a perspective of the Book of Mormon in a free friendly group study setting weekly in the chapel at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3072 Shakertown Road.

The class is held every Tuesday evening from 7-8 p.m. For more information about the class by phone or text to 614-517-5385. The Book of Mormon is known as the name of a book first published in America in 1830 by a unique individual named Joseph Smith.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. During 2016, the church offered free clothing, coats, and shoes to 248 homes in Fairborn plus 23 families in surrounding cities, including 470 adults, 116 teenagers, and 361 children — 947 individuals total.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

