Devotional: Look to the son

“All that the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never drive away… For my Father’s will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and I will raise him up at the last day.” (John 6:37-40)

Here is the awesome reality of Jesus coming to earth. He is the Way to our eternal existence with the Father. The Father is at work, through the Holy Spirit, opening the eyes of people, drawing them to Jesus – opening eyes to see who He is and enabling them to trust their lives to Him. This is a picture of our Triune God at work saving us from eternal separation from Him. He has put into motional all that is needed for us to be with Him for eternity – looking to Jesus, trusting Him, brings us eternal life with Him.

The doctrine of election is a hard one for us to understand. Why God would choose some and not others to trust Jesus and come to eternal life is a mystery. It is a concept all of God. Those of us who know Jesus and trust Him can only thank God for His Grace that made it so. Our lives become lives lived in thanksgiving. And our constant prayer is that we can be part of His choosing others through our witness of Jesus. He knows who are His. He knows us.

Heavenly Father, thank You for Your Grace that drew us to Jesus and brought us to our confession of trust in Him. Thank You, that we can live this life with Him present in it. Thank You, that we need not fear the future, here or in eternity. For You are our All in All. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Forsberg-5.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.