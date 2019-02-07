Inspirational Message

“How long, O Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Why do you make me look at injustice? Why do you tolerate wrong?” Habakkuk 1:2-3

Many things happen in life that we do not understand. We lose our job, our loved one languishes with cancer, or we puzzle over difficult decisions.

Habakkuk didn’t like what he saw God doing, and he and God discussed the violence and injustice among the people of Israel. Habakkuk threw up his hands in disgust, asking God, “Why? Why don’t you do something, God? Do you hear me? Do you care?” Honest questions. Surely we have thought or asked the same thing of God.

Many years ago I went through several months of not knowing why I was experiencing excruciating physical pain. Not only was it physically painful, it was also mentally frustrating. This led to many spiritual questions aimed at the Lord. What I found during those challenging months is I had a choice to either blame God or to cry out to Him for help. It wasn’t until later that I learned some of the reasons why I had to go through that difficult situation.

In response to his questions, Habakkuk received a surprising answer – and greater insight into God’s nature. In the end, Habakkuk said, “I will be joyful in God my Savior” (Habakkuk 3:18). His joy came from a faith in God that went deeper than the difficult situations he was facing. God didn’t give Habakkuk all the answers; but he did give Habakkuk more of himself. God wants us also to look to Him for strength – even when our understanding fails.

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.

