Inspirational Message

“And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” Colossians 3:17

Tim Tebow grew up the son of missionaries and was home educated much of his life. He had a gift for athleticism and was recruited to play the position of quarterback for the University of Florida Gators which he did 2006-2009. He won college football’s most prestigious award – The Heisman Trophy – in 2007. Many consider Tebow the greatest college football player ever.

Upon graduating from the University of Florida, he pursued his dream of becoming a professional quarterback. Many football analysts and experts doubted his transition from the college game to the pro game because the two can be very different.

In spite of all his doubters, the Denver Broncos selected Tebow in the first round of the 2010 National Football League draft. The football “purists” quickly declared this a questionable decision. The first year he played sparingly. In his second year he was inserted into a game in week six after the team won only one of the first 5 games. He played well enough to earn the starting position the following game and went on to lead his team to victory in seven of the next eleven games and into the playoffs. In January 2012 during the NFL season, Tebow led his team to a dramatic overtime win against the mighty Pittsburgh Steelers in the team’s first playoff game in six years.

The interesting quality about Tebow that stands out for many is not from football, but he is unashamedly a fully devoted follower of Jesus Christ. During a six-game winning streak in which no one expected him to do as well as he did, when a microphone was placed in front of him, he faithfully thanked “my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” over and over. It can be debated whether God cares about football or not. One thing is certain and that is He cares about people and where they spend eternity. God has given Tim Tebow a platform to share His relationship with Jesus Christ. And he has certainly taken advantage of that position through the years to proclaim the salvation of Christ!

When the Israelites were commanded to build the tabernacle, God told Moses to tell them in Exodus 35:10 “All who are skilled among you are to come and make everything the Lord has commanded.” Proverbs 22:29 says, “Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will serve before kings; he will not serve before obscure men.” What platform has God given you to influence others for Jesus? Are you using your position in this life to bring honor to God? You do not have to be a professional football player to make a difference. I have no doubt Tim Tebow would tell you that.

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia can be contacted at OneMaster.org.

