Devotional: Stumbling blocks

“Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to sin! Such things must come, but woe to the man through whom they come!” (Matthew 18:7)

The world is a battle field. It is in a constant warfare between good and evil. There are forces seen and unseen that would cause people to sin and rebel against their Creator. People fall short of God’s glory every day. We sin in every way and that is bad enough but there is a worse sin. That sin is to be the one who creates and promotes it. These pushers of sin in the eyes of God are His greatest enemies. Their actions are conscious and they know the destruction they bring for their own pleasure or comfort. It is they who are the agents of Satan on earth.

It is important for us to face the fact that we live in a hostile world. It is a world that naturally will gravitate away from God and His standards. This drift can catch us up and bring us to destruction. Our prayer is that the Lord and His grace will keep us and guide us through life. We look to him to shepherd us through the dark valleys to the mountaintops and on to glory. We pray that we not be a stumbling block for anyone to fall into sin because of our words or deeds. We pray that the light of Christ and His mind guide us.

Heavenly Father, You are our Commander in Chief. It is to Your orders that we march. Fill us with Your Spirit to march with truth, justice and holiness in the world. Direct our thoughts, words and deeds to Your glory and the uplifting of the world. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

