Inspirational Message

“Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will stand before kings; He will not stand before obscure men.” (Proverbs 22:29)

When was the last time you really enjoyed your work? Impossible? Many would say “yes” but many others would say, “It really is possible to find fulfillment through our work.”

God created work for man even before the Fall in the Garden of Eden. We know work is a good creation from the Lord. He gives us the opportunity to find fulfillment in our work as we submit to Him and seek to love those around us in Jesus’ name. As the Holy Spirit lives in and through us, He wants to share the life and love of Christ with others we are with each day.

Why are so many Christ-followers unfulfilled in their work? Could it be that we have secularized work to such an extent that we leave God completely out of it?

Many Christians lack understanding about how God has made them to fulfill His purposes in this world. We are uniquely made and God has great plans for our lives. However, we often times forget the call of God we have and the spiritual nature of our work.

You may say, “I am not a missionary. I only do _____ in my work. God has not called me to great things.” The Bible says, “Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will stand before kings; He will not stand before obscure men.” (Proverbs 22:29) The principle is as we come to understand who we are and the unique design we have, we will be more effective for God in others’ lives.

Jesus is our model when it comes to work. You might think, “Sure. He is Jesus. He did it all perfectly.” Yes, Jesus was perfect in all things. And, yet, we have His Holy Spirit living inside of us with the promise that we can do even greater things than He did. Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.” (John 14:12)

Perhaps the greatest example Jesus gave us related to our work is found in John 17:4. Near the end of his earthly life, he prayed to his Father, “I glorified You on the earth, having accomplished the work you gave me to do.”

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at www.OneMaster.org.