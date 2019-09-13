Zion church to honor long-time pastor

XENIA — Zion Baptist Church will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Pastor Gary G. Chapman Saturday and Sunday Sept. 14-15.

Chapman was called and ordained to the ministry July 15, 1994 and installed as pastor of Zion Baptist Church Dec. 11, 1994, with the Rev. Joseph L. West, associate pastor.

The celebration will begin with a banquet at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering. On Sunday, the celebration begins with the Sunday School hour at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m., with guest preacher the Rev. Clarence Bunch, Ph.D. of Cypress, Texas. Bunch pastored The City of Zion, formerly the First Zion Baptist Church in Jamestown. As a member of Zion, he was called to preach and was ordained under Pastor Chapman May 15, 2005.

The afternoon worship will begin at 4 p.m. with guest preacher the Rev. Dr. Tokunbo Adelakan, senior pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Dayton.

As Christ’s Undershepherd, with a strong faith and belief that “With God all things are possible,”Chapman seeks to lead Zion’s flock in spiritual growth and wisdom through God’s Word in sermons, Bible study, outreach ministry, vacation Bible school, back to school backpacks, youth and college fellowship, and eSwatini Compassionate Medicine through the Luke Commission Benevolent Ministry. He has worked in the Xenia Community Schools, served on the board of directors for the East End Community Organization, the Golden Age Senior Citizen Center, and Interfaith Hospitality Network, among others. Chapman is currently the operations manager of the Jeremiah Treehouse, a facility for men in recovery in Xenia.

Chapman attended Xenia High School and is a graduate of Central State University with a bachelor of arts degree in Sociology. Chapman was in the ROTC program and was commissioned in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. He was promoted to first lieutenant, Field Artillery Division where he served admirably and was honorably discharged in 1992.

The public is invited to the celebration. The church is at 565 E, Main Street, Xenia.