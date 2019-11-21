Area Religion Digest

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

of Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Here are activities for Sunday, Nov. 24.

10:30 AM: “Why Does Dayton Have the Hemisphere’s Only Peace Museum?” Kevin Kelly, a Springfield native son who graduated from Ohio University, has lived on both coasts of the US, as well as in Asia. He currently resides in Dayton and is the director of its Peace Museum. He may or may not answer the question that the title of his talk asks but will definitely tell us more about this unique place.

11:45: Stay to have snacks and share conversation with us.

Church to give turkeys to needy

XENIA — The East Second Street First Church of God, located at 760 East Second Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385, is having its 11th Turkey Giveaway at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the side parking lot adjacent to the Family Life Center (weather permitting).

Turkeys will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last. Please limit one per family. Our ministerial staff will also be on hand to pray with anyone with a special need. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the church offices at (937) 372-3171 or 937-279-1107.

Jamestown Presbyterian to host bazaar

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Presbyterian Church Women are having their annual Holiday Bazaar, Saturday, Dec.7 at the Jamestown Church, 61 W, Washington St. The event is free, opens at 9 a. m., and is held in conjunction with Jamestown’s Small Town Christmas.

Highlight of the Bazaar is the now famous Cookie Cupboard. Women bake dozens of homemade cookies. Shoppers may purchase them, take them home, freeze them and not have to bake cookies. This has been a tradition for lots of people in the community and around the area

Also available will be crafts, baked items, homemade candy, Christmas decorations, ornaments and all kinds of Christmas goodies.

Another section are the twice around tables, where items, lightly used, are available and may be given for Christmas gifts.

Hawker Church’s Annual Cookie Walk

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview St . in Beavercreek is holding its annual Cookie Waslk on December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Delicious homemade cookies and candies will be available with dozens of different types to choose from. Fill your box with any cookies you want, for $8.00 per pound or homemade candies for $9.00 per pound. All proceeds benefit the church’s ministries. For more information about Hawker Church visit our website: https://www.hawkerucc.org or email our office at: office@hawkerucc.org

Clothing Closet

XENIA — Christ Episcopal Church has a free clothing and miscellaneous item giveaway every Tuesday (unless Xenia Community Schools are closed due to weather). The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 68 E. Church Street. Prayer requests are accepted.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

