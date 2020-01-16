A never-failing sense of security

Psalm 20:7 “Some boast in chariots and some in horses, But we will boast in the name of the Lord, our God.”

Where do you go to find safety and security? Many of us turn to friends, parents, or counselors, for comfort and wisdom in times of distress. Others rely on their bank account or their connections with rich or important people to create a sense of confidence or procure help in time of need. God has given us all of these blessings for companionship, love, and support during difficult times, but sometimes we forget that our greatest source of help and protection comes from God Himself.

In ancient times kings measured the strength of their armies by the number of their horses and chariots. The more they had, the safer they felt. Today nations are no different. The status of the military often determines the perceived security a country feels. During the 1980s when I was a young teenager I remember that our nation participated in an arms race with the Soviet Union. Presidents have emphasized the importance and necessity of a strong military and weapon system to keep ahead of other countries. By staying on top our government believed they could much better ensure the safety of our country and citizens.

A strong military is important, but even the strongest can’t protect against surprise assaults such as occurred on September 11, 2001, when the World Trade Center was attacked. No one knew this atrocity was coming and the people of the United States suffered huge losses in lives, businesses, buildings, and normalcy. Our sense of safety crumbled with the debris from the twin towers as they collapsed onto the New York City streets.

David, the writer of Psalm 20 was a powerful king. He had many enemies and participated in numerous wars. But this godly monarch recognized that the number of generals, horses, chariots and weapons he had could never be his source of security. His boast was only in the name of the LORD, His God. God delivered him from the fearsome giant, Goliath, when he carried only a sling and a stone. God protected him from the life-threatening schemes of jealous King Saul. And God would be David’s constant source of help and security throughout his whole life.

On what do you rely for safety and security? Is it your family, your finances, your country’s military, or your own ingenuity? None of these are failsafe. Like King David we must recognize that our boast should not be in all the people and earthly support systems we have at our disposal. Do not boast in horses or chariots, but instead boast of the security found in the name of the Lord, your God.

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

