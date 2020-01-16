Completely devoted to God

“Whom did the LORD consult to enlighten him, and who taught him the right way?

Who was it that taught him knowledge, or showed him the path of understanding?” (Isaiah 40:15)

In early 2012, President Obama made some remarks about the power of the Supreme Court that caught the ear of a federal court judge. The President encouraged the highest court in the land to consider that a duly elected Congress passed the health care legislation and not to be too quick to overturn something the representatives of the people chose. A federal judge demanded a response to his assertion that perhaps the executive branch may be challenging judicial authority.

In a democracy these kinds of issues are important to help us, as a nation, make the best decisions possible. The checks and balances the three branches of government (executive, judicial, and legislative) provide one for the other is crucial to a fair and just society. The Constitution is the authority by which all three must agree to adhere to.

In our lives as followers of Jesus Christ, we serve a God who is absolutely perfect in every way and has no need for “checks and balances”. He is his own accountability, if you will. Just as the United States of America follows the Constitution, even more importantly, we must uphold the Bible, God’s Word, as the authority by which we live. When there is a lack of commitment to upholding this holy book, we are on a “slippery slope” and will eventually experience unnecessary consequences of the choices as a result. The Psalmist said it best about God’s Word in Psalm 119:105, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.”

Most people look at the three branches of government with some form of respect and holding a great amount of power. We may not always agree with their decisions or believe they do everything for the good of others. Yet, there is a sense of honor that most people will offer to a person in office. In a similar but even greater way, we should honor the One who created all and live our lives in absolute and complete devotion to him as our Lord and Master. We are his servants and not the other way around.

“’To whom will you compare me? Or who is my equal?’ says the Holy One. Lift your eyes and look to the heavens: Who created all these? He who brings out the starry host one by one, and calls them each by name. Because of his great power and mighty strength, not one of them is missing.” (Isaiah 40:25-26)

We serve a completely sufficient God who knows our needs even before we speak them. He loves us so much and knows what is best for our lives. As we come before him with reverence and awe, we will be in a position of humility to then experience the joy of living this life the way he made us.

William “Carey” Northington Contributing columnist

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at OneMaster.org.

