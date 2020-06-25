“At first his disciples did not understand all this. Only after Jesus was glorified did they realize that these things had been written about him and that they had done these things to him.” (Matthew 12:16)

Truth is one of the most important principles of life. Truth in prophecy can only be determined by its fulfillment. The true prophet does not prophesy in error. Jesus, being the Messiah, prophesied with perfect accuracy. This is because He was the pure Truth of God. The disciples would not understand the Truth Jesus shared until His prophecies were fulfilled — in this particular case Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The evidence of the Bible points to the Truth that is Jesus. All He has said has and will come true. Some of His prophecies we yet await to be fulfilled.

To follow Jesus means to follow the One who holds all Truth. There is no error in Him. With that confidence we can proclaim Him to the world. We need not shrink back in the least because He is all in all — all Truth. We live in the comfort of knowing the Truth through Him. Life will bring its troubles and yet Jesus’ Truth shines through all. May the Lord give us eyes and hearts to receive it.

Heavenly Father, give us Your Truth through Your Word — the Truth of Your loving us in Jesus. Help us comprehend this Truth and trust it to the end of this life and the beginning of our new one in the world to come. Assuredly, Jesus is the Truth. Alleluia!

In His Name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

