A new name — a new identity

Revelation 2:14 “ Whoever has ears, let them hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To the one who is victorious, I will give some of the hidden manna. I will also give that person a white stone with a new name written on it, known only to the one who receives it.”

“How did you get your name?” I asked the man standing at my desk. His given name interested me and I was curious as to the origin. He explained he was named after his father because of his father’s birth month. The neighbor and midwife had suggested it. Years later the name was passed down to the next generation.

Names often have special meanings. Sometimes parents name their children after relatives or someone who made an impact on their life. Others seek to come up with uncommon names to set their children apart. Usually a given name follows a person from the birth certificate to the epitaph. But sometimes individuals take on a new name.

Many times in the Bible we see persons renamed when changes took place in their life. Abram, “exalted father,” became Abraham, “the Father of many nations.” Sarai, “my princess,” became Sarah, “woman of high rank.” Naomi, “pleasantness,” called herself Marah, meaning “bitter,” after experiencing a life full of tragedy. And those who know Christ as Savior will also be given a new name one day.

All throughout the Bible we see that God is a God of new beginnings. From the Creation in Genesis to His Second Coming in Revelation, He is always doing something fresh. In Christ we become new creatures. Our sins are forgiven and we receive a new nature. We now belong to Him. Someday God will restore all of His Creation by making a new heaven and a new earth. In that day those who believe will be given a white stone with a new name on it. No one knows exactly what this name will be, but the names we receive will identify each of us with our heavenly Father’s name. As one commentator has said, we will “share His authority, protection and identity.” What an exciting time that will be.

How did you get your name? Were you named after a family member or a friend? This name will probably follow you throughout your life on earth. But if you know Christ as your Savior, you will also receive a new name, a name that connects you with your heavenly Father. And that name will last for eternity.

Love,

Mama

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_sheridanS-3.jpg

Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

