To be with Jesus

“Whoever serves me must follow me; and where I am, my servant also will be.” (John 12:26)

To be where Jesus is, isn’t that what we want? Isn’t that, itself, Eternal Life? Following Jesus means being with Him and being with Him brings all the blessings of the Son of God — salvation from sin, death and the Devil. We walk with Him as brothers and sisters in this life. We walk into eternity with Him as brothers and sisters. We must see the security Jesus gives us in this verse. Here is the solid foundation of an eternity with our God. What a blessing to know Jesus!

With such a blessing how then shall we live? We live each day with the blessed assurance of being His for eternity. We live each day confident that our God loves us and will watch over us for eternity. We also live each day confessing this security so that others may see and believe. We have the greatest blessing the world can ever know, an eternal relationship with our Creator. May the Lord empower us to live out our faith with those around us so that they too may join in following Jesus into Eternity. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, thank You for the security You have given us by Your Spirit to know our relationship to You in Jesus. We follow and trust Him as You have enabled an eternity with You. We praise Your name and desire to live out our faith as shining lights to Your glory in Jesus.

In His name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

