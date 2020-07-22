Finding space in your life For God’s peace

Philippians 4:6- “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Dear kids,

Do you want to experience God’s peace in your life? Then it’s take time to do some mental housecleaning and clear out unwanted clutter.

I happen to be an organization fanatic. Deep down inside I have a need for things to be in order and find it hard to function if things are cluttered and out of place. Even performing the simplest of tasks, like making lunch, can’t happen until the counter is clean. Some call this OCD. I just call it survival.

While I may be over the top with this functionality essential, I think it is appropriate to say that in order to enjoy certain things in life you need to make some space. For example, if you want a drink of lemonade, you must have an empty glass so you can fill it with the chosen beverage. Adding lemonade to a glass of water will dilute the refreshing flavor you were hoping for.

Recently I decided to make one of our now unused bedrooms into a cozy den and work room. In my mind’s eye I envisioned a peaceful space with a small loveseat, television, and a sizeable table for Bible study or other projects. But in order to reach this goal, I first must rid the room of everything that won’t help me reach my goal. Closets need to be cleaned out and unwanted furniture removed. Once the room is clear I can begin to fill it with the accouterments needed to create my calming space.

This concept applies to our mental capacity as well. In order to embrace appropriate thoughts and emotions, we need to take inventory of what is in our mind and clear out the clutter. When my heart is full of worry and anxiety I am not focusing on God and His power. Biblical truths are squeezed out by frantic imaginings and desperate attempts to control the situation.

The way to experience God’s peace that transcends our understanding is to do some mental housecleaning. The peace comes when we obey the first part of today’s verses. We must present our requests to God by prayer and petition with thanksgiving. I think of it as taking all the cluttery anxieties that clog up my mind and releasing them into God’s hands. Sometimes I even make a list of my worries on paper in one column and a list of things related to the situation for which I am thankful in another column. This practical exercise helps empty the chamber of my mind and free it up for God’s peace to flow in. And let me tell you, it is refreshing!

As with all things this is not a one-time procedure. When I finish fashioning my cozy den, I will continually need to clean up and put things in their place to keep it free from untidiness. Our minds also need constant supervision. It’s important to check daily for mental clutter and keep it under control through prayer and thanksgiving. This is how to maintain the calm and tranquility the Lord offers.

Do you want to experience God’s peace in your life? It’s free and it’s there for the taking. All you need to do is some mental housekeeping. Clear away all your unwanted anxiety through prayer and thanksgiving. Present your requests to God. And this will make room for God’s perfect peace.

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

