The planting of the cross

“Now is the time for judgment on this world; now the prince of this world will be driven out. But I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all men to myself.” (John 12:31-32)

The Cross was planted into the ground, with the Savior of the world hanging upon it. This was the mark of God piercing the rebellion of humankind and bringing a new order. A rippling effect proceeded from the Cross which covered the world with the presence of Jesus. That rippling effect has returned to the Cross, drawing humankind to Jesus. The Cross was the end for Satan and the beginning of Jesus’ reign with His followers. Nothing has changed the world like the Cross.

We can remember Jesus for many things but first must be His sacrifice on the Cross. Without that sacrifice we would have no hope for a future beyond ourselves. Because of Jesus all the intimidation of Satan and this world turn to nothing as we place our trust in Him. His judgment has come with a dividing line that clearly states, “Are you for Me or against Me?” Being for Jesus opens our lives up to countless possibilities while here on earth and a secure hope beyond with Him. To be drawn to Jesus on the Cross is everything. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your drawing us to Your Son, Jesus. Thank You for opening up our relationship with You through His sacrifice. What love You have shown for us! Fill us now with Your Spirit to enable us to live our lives in faithful obedience to Your will.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

