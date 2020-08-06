Trust the light

“Then Jesus told them, ‘You are going to have the light just a little while longer. Walk while you have the light, before darkness overtakes you. The man who walks in the dark does not know where he is going. Put your trust in the light while you have it, so that you may become sons of light.’ ” (12:35-36a)

The darkness of Satan was forming to stamp out the Light, Jesus. It was closing in thick and suffocating. While Jesus was with His followers His Light was pushing back the darkness but the day of ultimate darkness was closing in. The Cross would be Satan’s supposed victory of darkness over light but he got it wrong. It was at the Cross that Jesus drew all the darkness of Satan to the Cross and extinguished it with His Light. It was a sucker play by God to draw His enemy in for his final destruction. Satan fell for it and Jesus won. He enabled His followers to become sons of His light.

Our trust in Jesus, our Light, dispels the darkness of sin, death and the devil from our life. Jesus’ Light not only pushes back the darkness that would overcome us but destroys it, freeing us to live as children of God. The thick darkness of unforgiveness is removed and replaced with God’s forgiveness. We are delivered into a glorious position as part of God’s Forever Family. As we live for Jesus, His Light radiates His presence from our lives. He is with us – Emmanuel!

Heavenly Father, we live in the Light because of Your Son’s sacrifice for us on the Cross. Let Your Light shine through us in our thoughts, words, and deeds. Let us shine in this world piercing the darkness Satan continues to pour out. Let Your Son be glorified in us. Let Your Light shine. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_Forsberg.jpg

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

