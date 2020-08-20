The secret place of security

Psalm 91:1 “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High Will abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”

If I were to take a poll of basic human desires I am sure security would rank high on the list. Who doesn’t want to feel safe and secure in all circumstances? That is why change can be so scary. All of a sudden we find ourselves outside our comfort zone and uncertainty creates apprehension.

I really love field corn. Do you know why? There are many reasons, but the best is because every other year the farmer plants it around our property. As the season progresses the stalks grow and form a natural barrier around our house. And for a few months our property is hidden away in a secret place with only the path down the lane accessible.

In this hideaway we have extra privacy from the world around us. I can run outside in my bathrobe to grab something out of the car and no one can see me. I can dance on the kitchen porch without fear of feeling foolish. The path we mow around our fields becomes a corridor through which we can walk, talk, and pray privately. And if we don’t get the grass mowed in a timely manner the neighbors won’t know. Our personal space becomes a place of heightened safety and security in our minds. But then, in the fall, change occurs. The walls of corn come down and we are again exposed to the world around us.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could always live behind a hedge of corn and experience the refuge it provides? While this particular time of the year creates comfort for me, it doesn’t last. It is also deceiving. Corn stalks can never provide the real world security we long for.

Thankfully, as God’s children, we have a much greater source of protection and safety. Psalm 91 reminds us that those who dwell in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. The Lord is our refuge and fortress no matter where we live, regardless of our circumstances, and throughout all the unsettling changes of our lives.

He can deliver from deadly pestilence, protect from the snare of the trapper, and provide sanctuary during the day and night. He gives us into His angels’ charge, and they guard us in all our ways. These truths produce an incredible feeling of safety and security because they are based on the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father Who loves us and keeps His word.

So for a few more months I get to enjoy the peaceful comfort and sense of security our tall hedge of corn has provided us this summer. But I know that even when the combines lumber through the fields taking the crop down my security is assured. The reason? Because a true refuge will never truly be found behind a fortress of tall cornstalks. The basic human desire of security is only found in one place: the shelter of the Most High God!

Love,

Mama

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/08/web1_sheridanS-2.jpg

Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.