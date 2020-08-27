How to attain unwavering faith

Psalm 26:1b “ … I have trusted in the LORD without wavering.”

The Bible tells us numerous times that the righteous will live by faith, and that by faith the men of old gained approval. In today’s verse the Psalmist boasted that he had trusted in the LORD without wavering. This is the kind of faith we must have too. But how does a person get it?

If you are like me, you would probably say you have faith that God is Who He says He is. You would also believe and profess that He keeps His promises. But sometimes when it comes down to real life experiences do you ever feel a little shaky in your understanding of all that’s happening around you? Do you ever wonder how the future is going to pan out regarding personal trials or even worldwide occurrences like COVID, elections, natural disasters, and more?

I expect I am not alone in my swirl of emotions over various recent life events. But even when circumstances lend toward inner havoc, how do we keep our heart and mind in the right place? How do we make sure we trust the LORD without wavering? The Psalmist gives some very timely thoughts.

First, he asks God to examine and test his heart. Sometimes our emotional responses to the things around us lie. We would do well to continually request God to sort out what’s truth and what’s not. When He does, reject what is false and hold onto what is true and right.

Second, keep God’s lovingkindness before your eyes. Make this your mind’s focus instead of the unsettling details of circumstances. The great truths of God’s eternal love, mercy, and power will calm your heart and stabilize your faith.

Next, don’t sit with deceitful men or make company with evildoers. Surround yourself with those who will point you to God and encourage you in your walk of faith. Other believers will help keep you on the right path and to stand strong and unwavering.

Lastly, regularly recite how God has come through in the past. Declare His wonders to those around you. Your grateful words of thanksgiving and praise will be a needed reminder of God’s faithfulness. They will strengthen you and others as we walk this journey of faith together.

The men and women of old were real people with real hardships just as we are. Yet they lived by faith. We are called to the same standard. So ask God to examine your heart, focus on His lovingkindness, surround yourself with the right people, and continually proclaim words of thanksgiving. Then, no matter your circumstances, your foot will stand on a level place. Like the Psalmist, you, with God’s help, can attain unwavering faith.

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

