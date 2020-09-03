Where does your help come from?

Psalm 121:1 “I will lift up my eyes to the mountains; From where does my help come?”

Do you have a place you run to when your heart is overwhelmed and you are sick and tired of it all? I do.

A number of years ago dad and I discovered a quaint little inn smack dab in the heart of Amish country. It has become for me an oasis from all the pressing demands of everyday life. I can always tell when there has been too much going on because I start dreaming of this place. The rolling hills scattered with black and white dairy cattle and the neat homesteads I can see from the porch swing on our room’s brick patio fill my mind with ever-increasing frequency as the whirlwind of daily business threatens to undo me.

This past weekend we again found ourselves relaxing in this peaceful place. Even now as I gently rock back and forth and feel the sun’s rays caressing my face, the every day stressors whisk away with the rustle of the wind in the line of trees blocking the road. The silence, broken only by a church bell tolling in the distance and the occasional clip clopping of a horse pulling an Amish buggy, soothes away the tension surrounding my heart and soul.

All of this provides the perfect setting for needed rest. But the biggest attraction by far is the absence of responsibility and distraction. This place helps me refocus my heart and mind on what sometimes is lost in activity. The quiet allows me again to hear the Lord’s gentle voice.

“My daughter, I am always with you, even in life’s crazy hustle and bustle. I made the heaven and earth and I will not allow your foot to slip. I never sleep, so that you can. Because I am your keeper and the shade on your right hand. I will protect you from all evil and keep your soul. I will guard your going out and your coming in while you are here in your safe spot and when you return home again to face the daily pressures of life. So, rest now, girl! I will never leave you nor forsake you and all the help you need comes from me.”

Yes, I really, really love this special place! But mainly because it affords me the peace and quiet to hear what I sometimes forget in the cacophony of everyday living.

What about you? Is your heart overwhelmed with burdens? Find a quiet spot, even if it’s in your bedroom with the door closed. Turn off all distractions and sit quietly for a while. The One you are longing for is there too. Soon you will hear His voice saying, “Lift up your eyes to me, My son, My daughter. I am with you every moment of every day and will provide the rest you need. Everything in heaven and earth bows to my command and your help comes from Me.”

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

