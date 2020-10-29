Share with the nations

“And the gospel must first be preached to all nations.” (Mark 13:10)

The question was, “When will be the end of the world?” There is compassion in Jesus’ answer because He does not want to see anyone miss the Heavenly Kingdom. He wants His message of salvation for all of humankind, to reach all of humankind. The problem here is that humankind continues to grow. New human beings join the world’s population every day. How is the Good News of God going to ever catch up? That is God’s problem, not ours. What He asks of us is to be faithful in introducing Jesus to others.

When we stop and think about Jesus’ main teachings, we are drawn back to introducing people to Him. His main goal continues to be salvation for everyone. Even though He is rejected by many He continues to work to save as many as He can. After hearing the Good News, and yet a person rejects Him, so be it. He moves on to touch others. So is our calling. Not everyone we share Jesus with will become one of His followers, but many will. We press on to share with the people of all nations.

Heavenly Father, help us remember our primary calling. No, it is not to live a good life. No, it is not to live a godly life. It is to focus on and share Jesus. It is to invite others to meet Him so that they have the Way to an Eternal Life that is blessed with God. Stir up Your Spirit within us to make it so.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

