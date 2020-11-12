We won’t miss his coming

“So, if anyone tells you, ‘There he is, out in the wilderness,’ do not go out; or, ‘Here he is, in the inner rooms,’ do not believe it for as lightning that comes from the east is visible even in the west, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.” (Matthew 24:26-27)

Jesus couldn’t be much clearer here. We are not going to miss His Second Coming. It will literally be a blast. No Messiah sneaking in with some strange ideas to follow, organizing a cult. No, His return will be very visible to the whole world in a powerful way. Alleluia! This will be the flip side of His First Coming when He snuck into this world as a little baby born to Mary and Joseph. His return will be as King of the Universe. His power of creation will be realized in His power of returning. He isn’t going to mess around. It will be the end and a new beginning for those who confess Him as their Lord and Savior.

As followers of Jesus now we count our blessings but also know that the blessings to come will be so much better. The sin that clings to our lives and drags us down and away from Him will be cut off from us forever. It is hard to imagine living without that burden of sin weighing us down but that is part of the Eternal Life He will give us. We will approach the day of His return with sin clinging to us, only to have it washed forever away. We will only have experienced that cleansing through the forgiveness that has enabled us to go on. But the day is coming when there will be no more forgiveness for our sins because they will be no more. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, this is the day You have made for us, even though it is not here yet. It is that day when forgiveness is fulfilled. The day when we put on glorified bodies and walk in obedience to You because we love You. We will joyfully follow You wherever You lead in that Eternity. What a gift yet to receive. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_Forsberg.jpg

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

