Faithful examples

“I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.” (John 13:15)

Jesus is about being our Savior and our example for living life. From His humble birth to His Ascension, He was the humble servant of the Father. After washing the disciples’ feet, He tells them to follow His example of being humble enough to serve the lowest of needs. Jesus knew that the world was not perfect and needed those who would care for those who were less fortunate. This is His principle of being blessed to be a blessing to others.

Jesus set many examples as He walked this earth. The question for us is which example or examples has He gifted us to work in. Maybe we can do a little in several areas of ministry to meet the world’s needs. Maybe we can focus on one and give our energy to that. Most likely, we will be like the saying (the correct one), and be “a jack of all trades and master of one.” We all have one gifted area in which we excel but we can also help out in others. Lord, give us the wisdom to know where to serve.

Heavenly Father, we know You have called us through Your Son to follow His example. Open our eyes to how You want us to be examples following in His footsteps. Fill us with Your Spirit to be faithful servants.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

