Remembering Leonard Baxter

DAYTON — Reverend Leonard Baxter was born in Michigan, the son of an Air Force Major. He served in the Air Force for four years before accepting a position as a civilian for the Air Force. Eventually he came to Wright-Patterson. He was active in many civic organizations including The Greene County Historical Society, Sons of the American Revolution and was a Boy Scouts leader. He served as the minister of Richland-Crumley and Mt. Holy United Methodist Churches for many years.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

