Remembering Rose Higgins

XENIA — Rose Higgins was a pioneer in the newspaper business. She wanted nothing more than to be a reporter for the Xenia Daily Gazette but those in charge did not want a woman covering all aspects of the news. She worked as a saleswoman for a while and then took a mail-order journalism course. Finally, she was hired by the Gazette, but since she was a woman, her assignments were mostly for teas and other social events. She proved herself by covering all types of stories from fires to murders, along with the society news in the early part of the 20th century.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

