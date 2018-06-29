Remembering Bud Luttrell

XENIA — Bud Luttrell’s real name was Lester, but he was known as L.B. or “Bud.” He began his career with Peoples Savings Bank in 1947 as a teller and then was promoted to assistant manager four years later. In 1964, he became the bank’s director, and the next year accepted the position of president and CEO of the bank, retiring from that position in 1995. He was described as a “get things one kind of guy” who was very active in the business affairs of the community.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

