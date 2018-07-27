Remembering Lucille Stroup

XENIA — Lucille Stroup was an energetic lady who taught school for many years. After her retirement, she continued to work with young people through her church and Camp Fire Girls. She was best known as the member of the Greene County Fair Board who was responsible for the Art Hall. She secured all the judges, made sure all the displays were properly done and spent countless hours every day of the Fair in the Art Hall. One of her favorite things to do was make potato candy which the church sold at the Spring Valley Potato Festival.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

