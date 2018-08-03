Remembering Barbara Cimmino

XENIA — After living for a while in New Jersey, Barbara Cimmino came to Xenia in 1956. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Thal’s Speciality Store in Dayton and later held the position of bookkeeper of the Circulation Department of the Xenia Daily Gazette, a position she held for 18 years until her retirement in 1986. Not wanting to be idle, she became a police dispatcher for Wilberforce University an after that a telephone operator at Greene Memorial Hospital. For many years, she was the chairman of the Xenia Downton Christmas Project and also served as treasurer for the Xenia Fish Pantry. She died in 2003.

Joan Baxter is a county resident and long-time history columnist.

Joan Baxter is a county resident and long-time history columnist.