Devotional: Food that endures

“Jesus answered, ‘I tell you the truth, you are looking for me, not because you saw miraculous signs but because you ate the loaves and had your fill. Do not work for food that spoils, but for food that endures to eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you. On him God the Father has placed his seal of approval.’” (John 6:26-27)

Jesus reveals that He understands the selfishness of humankind. The thousands whom He fed only saw their mouths and stomachs being satisfied. All they knew were the necessities of this life. They were blind to anything beyond and especially blind to the facts of the signs that Jesus performed. Each sign pointed to Him as to Who He is. The people were to bow in awe at His wonderworking but they seem not to even give a sincere “Thank You.” Jesus must have just shook His head at their inability to see.

We find this same response to Jesus in our world today. The cry is, “What can You do for me?” Fill my life with blessings. Fill my life with ease. Fill my life with this or that. Do more and more for me and I will give You praise. The problem is that we have it all backwards. He deserves our praise from the start, for Who He is, as revealed by all He does. We praise Him no matter what. We praise Him in the bad times as well as the good. And we know that His love for us is enough. We also know that because of this love He will be giving us a helping hand through life. We know that we will not walk alone. And we know that when the things of this life disappear our life will go on with Him because He has been our main focus of life here. He is the one in whom we put our life and eternity.

Heavenly Father, help us not to put the things of this world and Your blessing of us before our honor and praise of You. All we have, is a testimony to all You are. We deserve nothing and yet You love us so much. From creation to the Cross You have made us Your own. Eternity with You has started for us here and now. Praise Your Holy Name. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

