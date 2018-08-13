The Little Miami Watershed Network (LMWN) aims to educate, challenge, strengthen, and amuse Greene County residents this September.

Join LMWN for its first Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure Sunday, Sept. 23.

This adventure will take place along the Little Miami River corridor between Bellbrook and Spring Valley. The event is made of three main legs. Participants will hike through some lovely Greene County Parks and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Parks, canoe on the Little Miami River, and bike past forests and farms as they learn about the Little Miami River and its watershed. In each leg of the event, teams will search for checkpoints that provide information about the Little Miami River corridor. Any leg can be skipped or shortened depending on the desire of the team.

This event is for families, friends, and anyone in-between. The course allows for flexibility where teams decide how far and how much they want to do and see. For those who have a more competitive spirit, we will be giving prizes to the top teams who find the most checkpoints the fasted in these categories: all female teams, all male teams, co-ed teams, teams with children 12 and under, and teams with children 6 and under. The teams may be made up of two to six people and the adventure may be relay style or the entire team can do the course together. The teams with the most checkpoints found in the fastest time will be recognized for their persistence and determination, but everyone gets the opportunity to learn and be outside in this beautiful and wildlife rich area of Greene County.

The goal of this event is to allow everyone to learn more about our precious Little Miami River, get people out to enjoy the river, and to raise money for the various programs supported by the LMWN. LMWN works towards educating the public on our precious resource, the Little Miami River, and bringing together the conservation efforts of other similar organizations. There are many conservation organizations in the Greater Dayton Area with common goals to preserve and protect our natural resources. To learn more about LMWN, go to www.mymiami.org. To learn more about the Trailblazer Adventure, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org or www.mymiami.org

Join us at the Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure sponsored by James Investment Group and Greene Memorial Hospital. Mark your calendars for Sept. 23. Registration is required and closes Sept. 20.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Untamed_2018_20-copy.jpg

By Jess Evans

Jess Evans, an avid adventure racer, has been a volunteer for Little Miami River Kleeners since 2010.

Jess Evans, an avid adventure racer, has been a volunteer for Little Miami River Kleeners since 2010.