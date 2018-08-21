Devotional: Stepping out

“Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, ‘Lord, save me!’ Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. ‘You of little faith,’ he said, ‘why did you doubt?’” (Matthew 14:29-31)

Here is a many faceted miracle. Jesus walking on the water was not a difficult miracle for Him. He was just out for a stroll. Peter’s walking on the water was one of the bravest things a naturally born human being could do. In the sense that he even tried is a miracle and testimony to his trust in Jesus. Peter was willing to take that first step towards the Lord. It was another example of the courage Jesus saw in the man who would be instrumental in building His Church. Even in his times of failure Peter always had the courage to cry out to the Lord for help.

When is the last time we stepped out on the water toward Jesus? When is the last time we faced the impossible, which became possible because of Jesus? When is the last time that in our stepping out, doubt entered our mind and we began to drift way from Jesus? And when is the last time we cried out through our doubt, “Lord, help?” Peter’s experience is no different from ours. His example helps us hang in there when life gets difficult. His example helps us cry to the One who is able to reach down from His very Throne in Heaven and lift us up. His name is Jesus, and our focus is always on Him!

Heavenly Father, when we drift away from You and our faith turns to doubt we know that is the time You are ready and able to reach down and lift us up. Help us never to forget to cry out to Your Son, our Savior and Lord, Jesus, when times are tough. Perform a miracle for us in spirit, mind and body that will enable us to go on with courage. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Forsberg-3.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.