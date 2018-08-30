Spiritual blessing for you

Ephesians 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ … .”

Have you ever received a gift and found out later it wasn’t for you? I have.

I saw the FedEx truck turn into our lane soon after coming home for lunch. “Who ordered something this time?” I wondered.

It isn’t strange for delivery trucks to show up unexpectedly to our door. I don’t always know when you kids have ordered a schoolbook or other item from an online store, and regularly I find a package lying on the porch. This time, to my surprise, the delivery man handed me a long rectangular package and, with a pleasant smile, announced that someone had sent flowers.

My heart leapt and swelled as I realized that Dad, my wonderful husband, must have ordered me a bouquet. I read my name, “Sandra,” prominently displayed on the accompanying card. Imagine my disappointment, though, when I read our neighbor’s (who is also named Sandra) last name. I sheepishly revealed the error to the FedEx driver, who I believe felt even worse than I did. He reclaimed the box and apologized profusely before turning his white van around and heading back down the lane in a cloud of dust.

God has a whole storehouse of spiritual blessings that He freely gives. He presents anyone and everyone who believes in the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior with these gifts. Some may be tempted to think that God’s greatest blessings are only available for vocational ministers, full-time missionaries, or some other super-spiritual type of saint. “Those blessings are not for me. They are for my neighbor who has more rights to them than I do,” a misinformed believer may suggest. But this could not be farther from the truth.

All believers in Christ have full access to every spiritual gift that God has to offer. We can reach out and claim them.

So what are some of the spiritual blessings available to all believers?

1. We are children of God with all the rights and privileges of children.

2. Our Father planned for our salvation before the creation of the world.

3. He makes us holy and blameless in His sight.

4. He forgives all our sins and grants us freedom from guilt through Christ’s blood.

5. He has given us the Word of Truth to explain the great mystery of His will.

6. He has given us the eternal inheritance of heaven forever.

7. He has marked us as His with the seal of the Holy Spirit.

These and many other blessings are ours to enjoy forever because we belong to our Father in Heaven, the great Giver of gifts. There may come a day when the FedEx truck will mistakenly deliver a package to your home. It happened to me! But you never need to fear that God’s gifts are meant for someone else. God planned every spiritual blessing in Christ with you in mind, dear child of God. So open the package and enjoy. These gifts and many more are all for you! — Love, Mama

Not just your neighbor

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

