Devotional: Worship Him

“Then those who were in the boat worshiped him, saying, ‘Truly you are the Son of God.’” (Matthew 14:33)

As Jesus gets into the boat, after walking on the water to it, and pulling Peter up out of the water after he sinks trying to walk to Jesus, the disciples bow and worship Jesus. Certainly, this is the Son of God if He is able to do these things. Certainly, the disciples must raise Jesus up to that level even if they didn’t understand fully who He was.

He was able to do something no one had ever done before. It was another miracle of many that pointed to who He was. Those miracles instilled a loyalty that would last a lifetime and into eternity.

How is our loyalty to Jesus going? As the disciples were loyal we might also be loyal based on the miracles or works Jesus performs in our lives. It isn’t hard to worship or admire someone who helps us through life. It is pretty natural to do so but is that all Jesus is? Is He just another charismatic leader or motivational speaker that we can follow? No! Jesus is God the Son! Jesus is the One who shook heaven and earth when He went to the Cross.

Jesus is the One who changed everything for us. What He does for us daily is not our focus, but what He has done for us for eternity. He has made us part of His Forever Family. And, yes, we will worship Him for that.

Heavenly Father, we will never forget why You sent Your Son. He came to bring us back to You, our Creator. He came to make things right between us again. It is a joy to have that peace of being part of Your Forever Family. Jesus has done it and we live each day abundantly because of Him. We worship Him. In His name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

