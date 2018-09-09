Devotional: Coming to Jesus

“‘Stop grumbling among yourselves,’ Jesus answered, ‘No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him, and I will raise him up at the last day.’” (John 6:43-44)

The religious leaders of Jesus’ day only saw Him as a man from Nazareth. He was just like them. How could He be who He was saying His is – the Bread of Life? They were in a dilemma – one that God actually created around Jesus. With all the works and words of Jesus there was nothing to convert these Jews to believe in Him. There was nothing they could do to make a decision or leap of faith to trust Him. The script had been written and anyone coming to trust Jesus would do so by the drawing power of the Father through the Holy Spirit. God the Father controlled and still controls who comes to faith in Jesus.

As we view Jesus from this side of the Cross, and have faith in Him, we know that it has not been of our own effort. We know that the Father, through the Holy Spirit, has worked His miracle of faith in Jesus within us. Why He has chosen us, we do not know. But we do know that we are His and we rejoice. Our desire for all of humankind is that the Father draws them to Jesus and places a saving faith within them. We are the faith product of the Father. We must not forget that and think we can boast in ourselves. With the gift of faith in Jesus the Father also gives us an eternal home with Him. How glorious!

Heavenly Father, thank You for choosing us. We know we are not worthy but You have drawn us to Yourself – to a saving faith in Jesus. Life and eternity for us has been changed forever. Praise Your Holy Name! In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

